A Greenwood man was arrested after a woman reported that someone had pulled a gun on her and attempted to rob her, according to a report.
Emanuel Hykeem Head, 21, of 304 Hackett St., Greenwood was arrested Friday and charged with armed robbery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.
On Dec. 19, a woman called emergency dispatch to report an armed robbery in the area of Watson Street and Giles Avenue, the report said. She told a Greenwood police officer she was dropping off a friend when a man came around the corner and asked the friend for a cigarette.
The man followed the friend back to the vehicle, she said, then the man got inside the vehicle behind her and pointed a gun at her head, demanding she give him her bag. As she and the man began to struggle over the bag, another person joined the struggle and the would-be robber left the vehicle and walked into a nearby building. Officers were able to get a description of the man from witnesses.