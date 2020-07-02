Anthony Tyrone Gilchrist Jr., 18, of 211 Moss Creek Lane, Greenwood was arrested Thursday and charged with armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
On April 16, Greenwood police investigated a call of shots fired in the area of Grand Prix Court and Blyth Road. Officers found spent shell casings in the area, and noted it appeared the rounds were fired in the direction of Cadillac Court.
Officers said they spoke with someone who heard the shots, but was unable to provide additional information. Officers turned over the investigation to detectives, and the report didn't provide information on how officers identified a suspect.