Marcus Demond Holloway Jr., 19, of 130 Shannon St., Greenwood was arrested Thursday and charged with armed robbery.
Greenwood police investigated a robbery Aug. 19 at the North Creek Party Shop at 225 N. Creek Blvd., according to a report. Officers spoke with a clerk who said a man walked in with a handgun demanding money.
The man left the store with the money and several packs of cigars, leaving a trail of loose bills, and K-9 units led officers to a nearby mobile home park, but they couldn't immediately find the suspect.
The money and cigars officers recovered from following the trail of bills were returned to the store, the report said.