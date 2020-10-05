Cale John Attaway, 31, of 322 Wade Ave., Greenwood was arrested Sunday and charged with high and aggravated domestic violence.
Greenwood County deputies were called out Sunday afternoon to speak with a woman who said someone pointed a gun at her. The woman said she was with two children visiting the man, and when they went to leave she saw the man was pointing a handgun at her, according to a report
She told officers the man threatened to kill her, so she left and called 911. Officers spoke with the children, who corroborated her story. When deputies spoke with the man, he said it was only a verbal argument.