While police are still working to find whoever was responsible for Tuesday morning’s slaying of a 22-year-old Bradley man, a report gave more details on an arrest made while police were responding to word of a second shooting.
Greenwood police investigators are still working to identify who fatally shot Jakevius Lamont Parker Tuesday morning on Pearl Street, said Public Information Officer Jonathan Link. He said investigators have made progress, and that police hope to have an update in the investigation soon.
While police were investigating that shooting, they responded to another call of shots fire near Phoenix Place Apartments. While one officer was responding to that call, he saw a car speeding in the oncoming lane of New Market Street, passing cars on a double yellow line.
As the officer turned his car to give chase, he lost sight of the vehicles but caught up with blue lights and siren on. The driver didn’t stop, continuing north along New Market Street until he reached New Haven Apartments, the report said. When the vehicle stopped, the officer asked the two men inside to put their hands on the ceiling of the vehicle because of the recent shooting.
The passenger told officers they were driving because they had just heard a friend of theirs had been shot. Police learned the driver didn’t have a valid license, and a search of the vehicle found no contraband
An officer suggested others go back to the path the vehicle had driven and see if any weapons or contraband had been discarded while the responding officer lost sight of them, and officers did find a handgun in front of Immanuel Lutheran Church, the report said. After checking video recordings, officers saw that there was no gun there when the responding officer first drove past the spot, but it was there after he turned around to chase the speeding vehicle.
The driver eventually told police he had the gun and threw it out of the window, the report said.
Quantavious Brashad Jackson, 18, of 227 Ashcroft Drive, Greenwood was arrested Tuesday and charged with reckless driving, failure to stop for blue light, possession of a stolen pistol and no driver’s license in possession.