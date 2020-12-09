Complacency was at the heart of the policy violation that helped Raheem Lukie escape from a Greenwood County deputy's custody Tuesday afternoon, Maj. Lonnie Smith, Greenwood County jail administrator said.
Lukie escaped at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, running from deputy David Pendergrass' custody while leaving Lakelands Orthopaedic Clinic. Lukie was found about two hours later in the area of Highway 10 and Tranquil Road.
While Lukie had his wrists cuffed to a chain around his waist, he didn't have ankle cuffs on. Smith said jail policy requires ankle cuffs when transporting inmates out of the jail.
Lukie had been taken out for appointments multiple times before without issue, but Smith said that's what can lead to complacency. Pendergrass will face disciplinary action, Smith said, though supervisors are still discussing what that will be.
In the meantime, Smith said supervisors are reiterating to every officer the importance of strict adherence to policy. He said he urged officers to even call him out if they see him getting lax for any reason — complacency is what leads to escapes like Lukie's.
"Good morning Mr. Lukie, welcome back," said Judge Cheryl Warren, addressing him at his bond hearing Wednesday morning.
Lukie, 28, was charged with escape, which carries a maximum penalty of 15 years if convicted. When the judge asked for comment, Pendergrass said Lukie had been denied bond on the charges that previously had him in jail. He also said he was disappointed and upset about the escape.
Lukie declined to comment.
Warren said Lukie's criminal history was extensive, and his escape didn't make matters any better. She set his bond at $30,000 cash or surety — if a judge in general sessions ever gave Lukie a bond for his previous charges, he'd also have to pay the new bond to get out of jail.
Lukie is awaiting trial on charges of kidnapping, conspiracy, armed robbery, assault and battery and drug possession. He was one of the men arrested in connection with the Dec. 23, 2019 armed robberies at Quick Credit and Nails by Linda.