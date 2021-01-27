Scammers are using local deputies’ names again in Greenwood County, according to the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office.
Several residents called Wednesday evening to report scam callers saying they had a ticket or a warrant for their arrest. The scammers used deputies’ real names, like “Boggs” and “Womack,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.
The caller is telling people officers are going to their house to arrest them, unless they pay money or purchase gift cards for the caller. The caller might say they need information to verify the warrant or ticket, and can ask for birth dates, Social Security Numbers or even credit card numbers.
Deputies urge anyone getting a call like this to hang up immediately. With enough information, scammers can gain access to bank accounts and other private data.
Anyone caught impersonating an officer can be charged, and if convicted could face a fine of up to $10,000 and three years in jail. Other charges could also apply, such as attempted fraud, the sheriff’s office release said.
The state Department of Health and Environmental Control recently provided tips on how to avoid any potential COVID-19 vaccine-related scams. State agencies and vaccine providers will not ask for personal information except when making an appointment for the vaccine, and no one should pay or provide personal information to get on a vaccine waiting list.
The release warned against promises of early access to the vaccine. A list of approved vaccine providers is available online, at scdhec.gov/vaxlocator.
Scams can be reported to the state Department of Consumer Affairs at consumer.sc.gov/identity-theft-unit/scams, and to the Federal Trade Commission at reportfraud.ftc.gov.