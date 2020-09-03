Greenwood County deputies are investigating a shooting that happened early Thursday morning in the Country Homes subdivision.
At about 1:45 a.m. Thursday, deputies went to Iroquois Drive to investigate the sound of gunshots. They collected shell casings in the street, and spoke with a man who said he was in his residence when he heard three or four shots, then saw a car speeding by, a report said.
The man couldn't provide a description of the car.
Officers recovered four 9mm shell casings, and noted that they didn't find any damage to nearby residences, the report said.
While this was happening, another deputy found a Lexus speeding along Cambridge Avenue, and later found the vehicle wrecked and a 9mm handgun recovered from it, the report said. It was unclear to officers if the two events were related.