Greenwood County deputies are seeking a man wanted on multiple felony arrest warrants, according to a post on the office's Facebook page.
Charles Robert Howard has five active felony warrants out for his arrest relating to crimes reported in Greenwood County, the post said.
Deputies declined to release further details, explaining that some information could jeopardize the investigation if released before Howard's capture.
Anyone who sees Howard or knows his whereabouts is urged to call 911 to report his location, and was warned not to approach him.