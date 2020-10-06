Nicholas Alexander Wilson, 23, of 106 Turkey Crossing Road, Elgin was arrested Tuesday and charged with pointing and presenting a firearm.
Greenwood County deputies were called out early Tuesday morning to investigate a call of a man pointing a gun at a woman.
Officers went to a Windtree Court apartment and spoke with a woman who said a man came to her apartment because she was ignoring him, according to a report. They went into her room to talk, and she told deputies he pulled out a handgun and pointed it at her head. After she calmed him down, he kept the handgun out on his leg as they spoke, the report said.
Later, he took her cellphone and drove away, later returning it when one of her friends called him to tell him to bring the phone back, the report said. The man told officers he did have a firearm on him when he came over to talk, but kept it in its holster, and said he took her phone “in a playful way,” the report said.