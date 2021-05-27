A couple are facing domestic violence charges after Greenwood County deputies were unable to tell who initiated a fight, according to a report.
Christy Felicia White, 44, of 101 Stonehaven Drive, Greenwood was charged with high and aggravated domestic violence and Marqevious Re-Untise Robinson, 30, also of 1010 Stonehaven Drive was charged with first-degree domestic violence.
At about 7 a.m. Wednesday, Greenwood County deputies were called to Stonehaven Drive where a woman had reportedly cut a man. Officers spoke with a woman there who said she and the man got into an argument when he grabbed her phone, so she grabbed his, the report said.
The man “mushed” her face, leaving a cut on the inside of her top lip. She told deputies she went to the kitchen and got a knife, using it to open a bedroom door the man was behind and swinging it at him, cutting his wrist.
Officers spoke with the man at Self Regional Medical Center, where he was being treated for his cut wrist, the report said. He said he did grab her phone, but said he did not touch her. He told deputies he locked himself in the bedroom when he saw her walking toward the kitchen.
Officers noted in the report they were charging both people because they couldn’t determine who the aggressor was in the fight.