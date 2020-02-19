A Greenwood man is facing charges after a state investigation found he possessed and distributed child pornography, according to a news release from the state Attorney General's Office.
Corey Russell Lockaby, 29, was arrested Feb. 13 and charged with first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. The release, sent Wednesday, said Lockaby was charged with second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, along with seven counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. Lockaby could face up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.
Investigators with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and Greenwood County Sheriff's Office made the arrest after investigating a report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. They were aided by investigators from the state Attorney General's Office and Homeland Security.
The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General's Office.