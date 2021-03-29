Greenwood deputies are asking residents to help solve a case from last year involving a house fire.
Deputies responded to a structure fire at 6 a.m. July 12 on Crestmont Drive in Greenwood. During their investigation, deputies viewed video surveillance that showed two people enter the house and set it on fire, Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Jonathan Davis said.
“It’s close enough that we can see that it is two individuals,” Davis said.
One person took a gold Toyota Camry while the other fled on foot toward Montague Avenue. The car was found the next day burned along Highway 246 North. Deputies think multiple items were stolen and could not identify either person on the video.
“I think somebody knew we were gone,” Joy Young, the victim’s daughter, said
Young said several small containers where the victim had placed money and a safe — which would have to be carried by two people — were taken.
“I think somebody knows something,” Young said.
The family is offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case. Anyone who has information on the case is encouraged to call Davis at 864-943-8039 or leave anonymous information by calling Crimestoppers at 888-CRIMESC.