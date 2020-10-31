Deputies are looking for a man who escaped from the Greenwood County Detention Center.
Authorities say 39-year-old Dwight Dawayne Smith escaped at 8:10 p.m. Friday by scaling a chain-link fence in the recreation yard. He then squeezed through a weakened point on the razor wire to make it onto the roof of the jail and then scaled down the wall.
Deputies found blood and part of his orange uniform on the detention center roof. They think he cut his legs during his escape.
Jailers discovered he was missing at 9:50 p.m. during a headcount. Deputies, the bloodhound tracking team, Greenwood police and state troopers began scouring the area for the 5-foot-9 man but scaled back the more intensive search at about 2 a.m. Authorities think he might have gotten a ride out of the area.
Smith was being held without bond while awaiting trial on three counts of third-degree burglary, four counts of grand larceny, two counts of petit larceny, and one count each of second-degree burglary, malicious injury to personal property and violating his probation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 864-942-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC, or send tips to the Greenwood County Sheriff's Office Facebook page at facebook.com/GwdCSO/.