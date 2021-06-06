A 17-year-old Greenwood County resident died Saturday from gunshot wounds and deputies are investigating.
Ke'Shawn Admad Bland of Valley Road died at Self Regional Medical Center at 11:37 p.m., Greenwood County Coroner Sonny Cox reported.
Cox said his office was called at about 11:40 to the hospital, where Bland had been taken by EMS with what appeared to be at least two gunshot wounds. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.
The Greenwood County Sheriff's Office is investigating.
This is a developing story. We will update as information is provided.