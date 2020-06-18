A Gray Court man was sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to trafficking methamphetamine, according to the 8th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
Zachary Strange, 21, of Gray Court pleaded guilty Thursday to trafficking meth, possession with intent to distribute meth and possession of a stolen vehicle. Circuit Court Judge Donald Hocker sentenced Strange to 15 years, and because of the nature of the charges, he must serve 85% of it before being eligible for release.
In August 2018, officers doing an undercover drug investigation in Laurens arrested Strange and found nearly 10 grams of meth on him, a news release said.
In May 2019, while Strange was out on bond for the earlier arrest, officers found him driving a vehicle reported stolen out of Greenville County. Strange bailed from the vehicle, and deputies found 211 grams of meth in the abandoned car. Strange was found and arrested shortly after.
Senior Assistant Solicitor Wade Dowtin prosecuted the case with help from 8th Circuit investigator Walter Bentley. Deputy Public Defender Chelsea McNeill represented Strange.