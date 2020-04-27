A Gray Court man turned himself in while Laurens County deputies were investigating a shooting, according to a news release.
At about midnight Saturday, Laurens deputies went to Satterwhite Road and found someone at a residence there with a gunshot wound to the head, seemingly stemming from a domestic situation, the release said.
Shortly after officers arrived, a man called dispatchers to turn himself in.
Matthew Elijah Martin, 24, of 1005 Rolling Meadows Road, Gray Court was arrested and charged with attempted murder, malicious injury and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.