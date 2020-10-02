A Gray Court man has been charged days after dogs mauled a woman to death.
On Friday, Laurens County deputies arrested 35-year-old Jeffery Kenneth Sullivan, of 25 Millenium Drive, and charged him with involuntary manslaughter and three counts of possession of a dangerous animal.
Jacqueline Nicole Robinson, 32, died Tuesday after being attacked by dogs. Someone told dispatchers at about 10:30 a.m. that a woman was on the ground outside an Allegra Drive residence. The caller said three dogs around Robinson would not let the caller get close to her.
Animal control removed the dogs from the property.
Calling it a "tragic, senseless death," Sheriff Don Reynolds offered his prayers to Robinson's family.
"I pray that justice is served and that her family feels some peace knowing that this individual believed to be responsible is being held accountable for his reckless actions," he said in a released statement.