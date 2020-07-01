A Gray Court man is facing state charges after an investigation discovered he had child sex abuse material, according to a news release from the state Attorney General's office.
Roberto J. Martin Rodriguez, 25, was arrested and charged with five counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. The offense is punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count, the release said.
The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested Rodriguez following an investigation involving Homeland Security, the U.S. Secret Service, U.S. Marshals Service and the Laurens County Sheriff's Office. Investigators found Rodriguez possessed multiple files of child sexual abuse material, the release said.
The case will be prosecuted by the state Attorney General's office. A booking photo of Rodriguez was not immediately available.