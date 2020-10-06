State agents have charged the man they say exchanged fire with Laurens County deputies on Sunday.
Richard Lewis Hill Jr., 30, of 7177 Old Laurens Road, Gray Court was arrested Oct. 4 and charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count each of discharging a firearm into a dwelling, malicious injury to personal property and unlawful carrying of a pistol.
The State Law Enforcement Division began an investigation following word Sunday night that a Laurens County deputy exchanged fire with a man in Gray Court. SLED representative Tommy Crosby said in a news release the sheriff's office requested the investigation, but the releases did not share specifics of the situation.
Neither Hill nor any deputies were harmed, a release said. Hill was taken to a hospital to be checked on as a precautionary measure, before being booked at the Laurens County detention center.
The investigation is ongoing, and SLED will compile and summarize the information in a case file report, which will be submitted to prosecutors for review.