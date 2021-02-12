Residents and business owners are urged to keep on the lookout for counterfeit $100 bills circulating in Anderson County.
One of the city’s banks contacted the police department about the presence of counterfeit bills, Police Chief Robert Young Jr. said Thursday. So far, there has been one instance of someone trying to pass bills.
Fake bills had been passed over the weekend. The bills will pass the pen test, but the security strip is not in the bills. People should be aware of the currency they receive when making transactions. If you receive counterfeit bills, contact local law enforcement agencies.
Young advised people to slow down and look at the quality of the bill. According to bank officials, the fake bills are high quality, solid and have a rough texture.
“It’s a hard hit for local businesses,” he said, adding there are no deep corporate pockets in the area. “That hurts people here.”
As of Wednesday, no counterfeit bills had been reported in Abbeville County, according to the Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office.