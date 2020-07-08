Four Greenwood-area people turned themselves in to Anderson police following a fatal shooting in June that took a 16-year-old girls' life.
Greterrious Zyquan Calhoun, 19, of 118 Panther Drive, Ninety Six and Javon Christian Newson, 20, of 110 Little Mountain Road, Ninety Six, are in custody at the Anderson County detention center charged with murder, according to Anderson Police Department officials. Two 17-year-old girls from Greenwood, Brunyjah Rappley and Onjayla Wiggins, are also facing murder charges, but an Anderson police officer said because of their ages they aren't being held at the detention center.
All four suspects turned themselves in to authorities.
According to warrants provided by police, the shooting happened June 5 at the intersection of Whitehall Road and East North Avenue. An officer said 16-year-old Lashanti Aayania Hester was driving a vehicle with two other passengers and leaving the QuikTrip near that intersection when the four suspects pulled up beside Hester in another vehicle, and someone fired shots at Hester's vehicle.
Hester was shot and later died at a local hospital where she was being treated for her injury, according to reports.
Warrants detailed allegations that Calhoun provided transportation for the drive-by shooting, Newson pulled the trigger and the two girls somehow encouraged the shooting.
Newson's booking photo was the only one immediately available.