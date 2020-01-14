A Fountain Inn man was sentenced to 27 years in prison after pleading guilty to attempted murder after cutting a woman's face, neck and chest with a box cutter, according to the 8th Circuit Solicitor's Office.
Quientin Eugene Spearman, 53, pleaded guilty Monday to attempted murder. Circuit Judge Mark Hayes sentenced him to 27 years in prison, and Spearman must serve at least 85% of the sentence before being eligible for parole.
In October 2018, neighbors heard screaming coming from the apartment Spearman and his then-girlfriend lived in, a news release said. When neighbors went to check, Spearman came to the door and said everything was fine.
Shortly after, the screaming started again. As the neighbor came to the apartment a second time, they saw Spearman leaving.
"Spearman told his neighbors they should check on his girlfriend because he thought he killed her," the release said. "A neighbor kicked in the door to the apartment and found the victim lying in a pool of blood with cuts to her face, neck and chest."
There was a razor blade found on the woman's neck and a box cutter with no blade elsewhere in the apartment. Investigators found Spearman in Greenwood County and arrested him without incident.
Senior Assistant Solicitor Wade Dowtin and Assistant Solicitor Jared Simmons handled the state's case, with help from 8th Circuit Investigator Walter Bentley and victim advocates Rhetta Smith and Joy Lindsay. Spearman was represented by Tristan Shaffer of the public defender's office.