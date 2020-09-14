A Fountain Inn man is facing a murder charge in connection with a shooting Saturday evening, according to the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office.
On Friday, Laurens deputies went at 9:45 p.m. to a residence on the 100 block of Garth Road and found 33-year-old Wilton Latravous Webb had been shot and killed there, the release said. After investigating, officers were looking for Jason Dale Wentz, 38, of Fountain Inn, who is wanted in connection with the slaying.
Deputies put out Wentz’s information Monday afternoon, seeking help from the public in finding him. At about 4:10 p.m., Laurens County Public Information Officer Courtney Snow said Wentz had turned himself in. In a news release, she said he was also wanted in connection with an attempted murder case in Pennsylvania.