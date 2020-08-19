A Fountain Inn man is facing a dozen charges after he was arrested this week in connection with multiple thefts starting in July, according to reports.
Jeffery Walter Bigham, 43, of 139 Little Virginia Road, Fountain Inn, was arrested Tuesday after Laurens County deputies sought help from the public in locating him. He was found near Henderson Church Road in Hickory Tavern, but as officers tried to stop him he fled. Officers used spike strips, according to a news release, to stop Bigham on Highway 101 South.
Laurens deputies noted in reports that Bigham was wanted in connection with several thefts, including a July 13 case where someone stole an enclosed trailer from a Highway 76 property. Then, in early August, deputies investigated the theft of a travel trailer, a camper and a car hauler, reports said.
Bigham is facing charges of:
- Grand larceny
- Two counts of grand larceny, value of $10,000 or more
- Two counts of possession of other controlled substance in schedule I
- Two counts of possession of less than one gram of methamphetamine
- Failure to stop for blue light
- Transporting alcohol in a motor vehicle
- Unlawful entry into enclosed places
- Possession of 28 grams or less of marijuana
- Third-degree arson