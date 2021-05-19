Before a woman was found strapped to a toilet for about eight hours at the Whitten Center, one of the assistants charged with neglect in this case faced seven previous reprimands for conduct offenses while working there.
On May 5, 25-year-old Jasmine Lariane Tomika Carter and 35-year-old Mariquita Antionetta McGowan were arrested by the State Law Enforcement Division and charged with neglect of a vulnerable adult. The two women worked at the Whitten Center in Clinton, a residential facility for mentally handicapped or developmentally disabled people.
According to a warrant, McGowan strapped a resident of the Whitten Center to a toilet on Nov. 23, 2020 using a toilet pelvic position device described as a cloth-like restraint belt. She was left there from 10:40 p.m. until 6:21 a.m. the next day, a warrant said, without being checked on.
Carter was seen entering that bathroom at about 2:30 a.m., then leaving a few moments later with the woman still strapped to the toilet. She returned at 6:21 a.m. and exited with the woman, a warrant said, with full knowledge she had been strapped to the toilet.
A judge gave both a $10,000 personal recognizance bond on May 6, and they are still awaiting trial, according to the Laurens County Public Index.
The two former employees' personnel files were provided to the Index-Journal on May 12 through a state Freedom of Information Act request by the Department of Disabilities and Special Needs.
Carter was hired in 2015 as a human services assistant, starting her training on Dec. 2, 2015. She was fired Dec. 8, 2020, and in her termination letter, Whitten Center Human Resources Manager Alicia Carpenter refers to seven previous offenses. Carter was given warnings for excessive absenteeism in 2016 and 2017 before being suspended in July 2018 for accumulating three absenteeism offenses in two years.
Carter's other reprimands included a written warning for inappropriate use of sick leave, an oral reprimand for a body checks offense and a warning for leaving her work station without permission. Despite noting there were written warnings, her personnel file contained no additional record of these other offenses.
DDSN officials said Carter and McGowan were on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation that eventually led to their arrests and termination from the Whitten Center, but there was no record of Carter's leave in the documents provided by DDSN.
McGowan, who started working for the Whitten Center in November 2013, had been placed on administrative leave in 2019 for an unrelated investigation with no further explanation in the documents DDSN provided. She was put on leave again Dec. 4, 2020 in connection with the neglect investigation. Whitten Center officials fired McGowan the same day, according to a letter to her from human resources.
McGowan had a single disciplinary offense prior to her termination: A written warning for violation of rules, regulations or policies in October 2015. There appeared to be no record of this warning among the documents DDSN provided.