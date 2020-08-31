A McCormick prison corrections officer was arrested Monday and charged in connection with bringing packages of drugs and contraband cellphones into the prison, according to a news release from the state Department of Corrections.
Avery Noah Thompson, 24, of Abbeville was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, greater than 28 grams; possession with intent to distribute marijuana; and misconduct in office. Thompson was fired after his arrest.
According to an affidavit attached to a warrant against Thompson, he tried to bring the contraband into the prison on Saturday.
McCormick Correctional Institution is a maximum-security prison that houses nearly 900 male inmates.