A former McCormick prison officer is facing five charges associated with sneaking drugs into the prison, according to state officials.
Ashley Nickole Williams, 33, of Greenwood was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, furnishing contraband to a prisoner and misconduct in office.
According to a news release from the state Department of Corrections, Williams was involved with bringing four packages containing drugs into the prison, hidden in a food container. She was fired following her arrest.
According to warrants, Williams was searched before entering the prison, where officials found four packages in her food containers. When they were opened, officers found a crystalline substance in one that tested positive for meth, a substance that tested positive for marijuana in another and powdered substances in others.