A McCormick Correctional Institution cadet was charged in connection with smuggling drugs and contraband into the prison, South Carolina prison officials said Tuesday.
Zatwon Mason Jr., 19, of Johnston was arrested Tuesday and charged with trafficking cocaine, manufacturing or distribution of marijuana and attempting to furnish contraband to a prisoner, according to a news release from the state Department of Corrections. He was fired following his arrest.
Warrants said officers found 143 grams of a substance that tested positive for cocaine on Mason during a search at the prison. He admitted to trying to give contraband to inmates for payment, the warrants said.
In all, warrants said he tried to bring in 550 grams of marijuana, 143 grams of cocaine, 10 cellphones, rolling papers and loose tobacco.
A booking photo of Mason was not immediately made available.