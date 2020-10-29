State agents are investigating allegations of misconduct in office against a former Laurens County detention officer, according to a release from the Laurens County Sheriff's Office.
Phillip Kevin Tollison, 33, was arrested Wednesday and charged with misconduct in office.
Laurens County Sheriff's Office administrative staff were notified Aug. 27 that a former detention officer might have "committed an offense of misconduct in office." The release does not detail what he was alleged to have done, but Laurens County deputies asked SLED to investigate the situation.
Tollison was served a warrant Wednesday.
"Sheriff (Don) Reynolds believes that the Laurens County Sheriff's Office is entrusted to protect and serve," the release said. "We will always strive to serve in an ethical and professional manner. SLED's investigation will help to determine the facts and Sheriff Reynolds appreciates their involvement."
Tollison is being held at the Greenwood County Detention Center. A booking photo was not immediately available.