A former McCormick agriculture school employee has been charged with sexual battery of a student.
Frank Wilson III, who worked as a residential advisor at John de la Howe, was arrested Wednesday and charged with sexual battery with a student 16 or 17 years of age. He was released from jail the same day on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond, with an order to have no contact with the student or the student's family.
A student's complaint made its way to school officials Sept. 22, and the school called law enforcement to investigate, according to a news release from the school. Following an investigation, Wilson was terminated.
"The safety and security of our students, faculty and staff is a top priority at John de la Howe," said school President Tim Keown.
Keown said a residential advisor's role is to care for students after school. He said they typically come to work in the afternoon, and each residential advisor is responsible for a single dorm and the students in it.
A report detailing Wilson's arrest was not immediately available.