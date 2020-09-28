A former McCormick agriculture school employee has been charged with sexual battery of a student.
Frank Wilson III, 18, who worked as a residential adviser at John de la Howe, was arrested Wednesday and charged with sexual battery with a student 16 or 17 years of age. He was released from jail the same day on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond, with an order to have no contact with the student or the student’s family.
A student’s complaint made its way to school officials Sept. 22, and the school called law enforcement to investigate, according to a news release from the school. Following an investigation, Wilson was terminated from his job.
A McCormick County deputy spoke with a student who said he and Wilson were talking and Wilson followed him to his room afterward, according to a report. Wilson asked if he could come in, and once allowed inside he asked the victim about performing a sexual act. The student told officers he consented, but felt trapped and “like it was going to happen anyway.”
When interviewed by law enforcement, Wilson said he did go into the room, but denied any sex act happened.
“The safety and security of our students, faculty and staff is a top priority at John de la Howe,” said school President Tim Keown.
Keown said a residential adviser’s role is to care for students after school. He said they typically come to work in the afternoon, and each residential adviser is responsible for a single dorm and the students in it.