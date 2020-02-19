A former Greenwood EMT is facing charges after allegations arose that she stole medication from the Greenwood County Emergency Medical Services department.
Dakota Kay Ulmen was arrested Wednesday morning and booked at the Greenwood County Detention Center on charges of safecracking and theft of a controlled substance, first offense. She was also fired.
On Monday morning, county officials were made aware that an EMS employee had stolen medicine from the department's drug storage, said Greenwood County Manager Toby Chappell. The theft happened Sunday and was found Monday morning when the EMS shift changed.
Ulmen worked as an EMT, working a 12-hour shift responding to calls primarily within Greenwood's city limits, Chappell said.
Chappell said there are a number of checks put in place to ensure that something like this doesn't happen, and the first of these checks was what caught the discrepancy. After looking into the situation, EMS Director Derek Oliver recommended that Ulmen be terminated.
"Once we were made aware there was a problem, Derek and them made sure it wasn't a clerical or administrative problem," Chappell said.
In Oliver's letter recommending Ulmen be terminated, he said she had "displayed a pattern of misconduct" while working there.
"She has committed a serious offense that has placed Greenwood County EMS in a negative light," Oliver said. "The theft of narcotics is a serious offense, and she is being charged by law enforcement for this offense."
Chappell said Ulmen had previously been disciplined after admitting to taking prescription medication from a family member, as well as after she failed to disclose a medication she was taking, which is required by county policy.
This is a developing story.