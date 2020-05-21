Five men are facing charges after a police search uncovered more than 500 tablets of what appeared to be fentanyl.
An ongoing investigation into drug sales led officers to get a search warrant for a Phoenix Street residence, and at about 6 a.m. Thursday the county SWAT team went there and detained six people who were inside, according to a post on the Greenwood Police Department Facebook page.
Officers searching the residence found three firearms, additional ammunition, more than 500 tablets believed to be fentanyl, about 60 grams of marijuana and a small amount of crack cocaine, the post said.
Xavier Jamal Hawkins, 20; Zynardious Maquis Williams, 18; Limichael Demarcus Lukie, 31; Detravious Keonta Morton, 21; and Dakyese Jamier Crenshaw, 19, were charged with possession of crack cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute within proximity to a park or playground and trafficking narcotics. Hawkins was also charged with felon in possession of a weapon.