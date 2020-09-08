A fire truck stolen from the Gray Court Fire Department last week was recovered Saturday near Boone, North Carolina.
Local law enforcement in North Carolina encountered a person identified as a person of interest in the theft of the truck, a release from the Laurens County Sheriff's Office said. The man was arrested on unrelated charges in North Carolina, and evidence obtained linked him to the theft of the Gray Court fire truck.
"Laurens County Sheriff's deputies have obtained warrants on Erek Strusinski for burglary and grand larceny," the release said. "He will be extradited to Laurens County Detention Center to face these charges at a later time."
According to North Carolina judicial records, Strusinski is facing a charge of possession of a stolen motor vehicle in North Carolina. A booking photo of Strusinski was not immediately available.