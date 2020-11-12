A drug trafficker in federal prison sent $2,000 from his canteen account as a down payment for the killing of an informant, according to an indictment unsealed Tuesday.
The recipient of the check was an undercover FBI agent posing as a hitman for hire.
Richard Robert Gilbert, who is currently confined in Edgefield Federal Correctional Institution, was indicted on counts of murder for hire, retaliation against an informant and money laundering.
Gilbert, 51, was arrested in 2017 after selling methamphetamine to two undercover officers in Kentucky. Last year, he was sentenced to 130 months in prison.
Last month, a confidential informant in the prison told authorities Gilbert planned to have the informant associated with his 2017 arrest killed. Afterward, the affidavit said, Gilbert was hoping to have someone kill an assistant U.S. attorney and perhaps a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agent who worked his case. The informant’s notes included names of the individuals.
At the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s direction, the informant arranged a number of phone conversations between Gilbert and an undercover agent that included discussion of how to kill the target and how Gilbert would compensate him. He even told the agent how to drive to the target’s house while avoiding cameras.
Gilbert sent the agent a $2,000 check from his prison canteen account that he marked as being for an "investment firm." That sum was a down payment, filings said, and he planned to use rental income and proceeds from selling land to pay the rest of the fee for killing the informant and the prosecutor.
“Those who seek violent retribution on law enforcement and individuals who assist law enforcement will held accountable,” Peter McCoy, U.S. attorney for South Carolina, said Thursday in a released statement. “Violence is a plague on our society that can only be cured with the faithful commitment of dedicated law enforcement officers and prosecutors. We must remember that they put their lives on the line every day to ensure the laws of our society are applied.”
The case is being investigated by the FBI and the BOP Special Operations Response Team and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jim May, Justin Holloway and Will Jordan. James Barlow Loggins of the Federal Public Defender's Office in Greenville is representing Gilbert.
The criminal complaint was filed Oct. 26. At his first appearance Nov. 6, Gilbert declined to enter a plea and waived a bond hearing. Arraignment is set for Nov. 23.