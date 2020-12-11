Amid a multi-agency investigation that led to 40 people being indicted across South Carolina, the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office was one of the agencies involved in investigating a portion of the racketeering ring the probe uncovered.
Many of the codefendants are facing charges associated with orchestrating murder, kidnapping, firearms distribution and an international drug ring, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. During the investigation, officers looked into the kidnapping of an alleged informant who was tortured and later killed at a house in Laurens County. They also looked into a drive-by shooting at a Piedmont residence.
In July 2019, during a drug transaction in Cherokee County, someone incarcerated at a state Department of Corrections facility called a codefendant at the drug buy and told him an alleged informant was on her way to a Gaffney residence to buy drugs. The caller gave instructions on how to abduct the woman, take her to a secure location and hold her there for an “out-of-town enforcer,” according to the indictments.
A group of people traveled to 155 Brights Road, Gaffney and waited on the supposed informant, named Michelle Dodge. They kidnapped her, with one person striking her with a firearm before putting her in a truck and driving her to an abandoned property at 372 Old Factory Road, Blacksburg.
Once in Blacksburg, two codefendants tied Dodge to a chair, waterboarded her and shot her in the foot, the indictment said. Later, the out-of-town enforcer arrived, putting the bound Dodge in the trunk of a rented car and driving her to 903 McDaniel Road, Laurens. Dodge tried to escape twice, the indictment said, but her kidnappers put her in the back seat of the car and held her at gunpoint.
Once at the Laurens address, the enforcer walked Dodge to the wood line and shot her in the back of the head, killing her. Others took her car and abandoned it at a Gaffney Dollar General.
Later, the indictment details a late-January situation where one of the codefendants had his drug proceeds stolen from someone who was collecting the money for him. He ordered the person who collected the funds to drive Jonathan Eugene Merchant, of Laurens, to the Piedmont address where the money had been stolen.
While there, Merchant and another defendant fired multiple shots into the residence, the document said, killing Jeffrey Mitchell Snipes.
“This case is a result of hard work and long hours,” said Laurens County Sheriff Don Reynolds. “I’m proud of the hard work by the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office. I’m also glad for the team effort of all involved to achieve these results.”
The case began in July 2017, and grew into a focused investigation on the Insane Gangster Disciples, a branch of the nationwide gang Folk Nation. The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the FBI, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department,
Lexington County Multi-Agency Narcotics Enforcement Team, state Department of Corrections, Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, State Law Enforcement Division, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, Pickens County Sheriff’s Office, and Richland County Sheriff’s Department. The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office, Fifth Circuit Solicitor’s Office, Eighth Circuit Solicitor’s Office, Eleventh Circuit Solicitor’s Office and Thirteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office also helped with the case.