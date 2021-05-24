A brother, a son, a best friend — Antone Starks’ family said his killer took so much from them Sunday morning.
The 39-year-old Starks was shot multiple times while walking a woman home early Sunday. He was rushed to the hospital with what seemed to be a spinal injury, according to a report, but he died during surgery.
His siblings didn’t have the chance to speak with him before he died. Tquell Wells, his younger sister by three years, got the call from their mother, Cathy Palmore. Wells lives in Simpsonville and drove down immediately to be with her family.
“They took a very special part of our life,” she said. “They took a best friend, a brother. Family is all we’ve got.”
Police were called shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday to an apartment complex along Pressley Street. Upon arrival, officers saw a woman screaming and saying her boyfriend had been shot.
Officers found Starks lying in the middle of the complex’s parking lot, beside a white car. He said he was shot by a young man, and said his legs were numb. Officers spotted a gunshot wound on his left side and another halfway down his back, near his spine, the report said.
The woman told officers Starks was walking her back home when a young man came out from between two houses wearing a hooded sweatshirt and asking to buy cigarettes off her. They continued on to the apartment complex and she went inside to change clothes — she told police that’s when she heard the gunshots.
She ran back outside and saw Starks holding himself where he was hit and telling the young man not to shoot him again, saying he didn’t have anything on him, the report said. The shooter pointed the gun at the woman, then ran away, but took two shots back at them. One of these shots, the report said, seemed to hit Starks because he fell to the ground where officers would later find him.
Officers found a 9mm handgun in the area while investigating and used a tracking dog to try and follow the suspect. Greenwood Police Chief T.J. Chaudoin said several detectives are working on the case and pursuing leads, but they’re asking for help from the public.
To submit a tip, which can be done anonymously, call the Greenwood Police Department at 864-942-8407, message the department on Facebook or submit a written tip online at bit.ly/2RJ5ST4.
“I really need Greenwood to do better at finding justice for victims,” Wells said.
She said she doesn’t know who could have shot her brother; he was loving, caring and compassionate.
“My mom raised us to be loving and to treat people right,” she said. “This was a tragedy because he didn’t hurt anybody.”
Ontario Curry said he’s missing more than a brother. He and his sisters have been with their mother to show support and help each other through their grief.
“It’s speechless, you know,” he said.
Rannika Rouse was in Houston on vacation when her siblings called to give her the news. By Monday, she was in Greenwood with her family.
“He loved to be around people, he was very humble,” she said of her brother. “Wherever you see one of us, you’d see all of us. We were together in every picture.”
She said her brother was a funny, intelligent man who cared deeply for those close to him.
“I’m angry. I’m very angry and I’m sad because this is a huge hurt on my family,” she said. “They left me without a brother, they left my siblings without a brother.”
The family is planning a candlelight vigil for Starks at 7 p.m. Friday at Palmore’s home, but for now, the family is waiting for word from police investigators.