The inmate who escaped from Greenwood County’s jail was captured and returned to the detention center Sunday morning, about 32 hours after the search started for him.
Dwight Smith, 39, escaped at 8:10 p.m. Friday by climbing a chain-link fence in the recreation yard, deputies said. He then went through a weakened point on the razor wire to make it onto the roof of the jail and then scaled down the wall.
Smith was an inmate in the I-pod at the jail, said Jail Administrator Maj. Lonnie Smith. There were 49 inmates at the I-pod the night of Smith’s escape, with one officer assigned to monitor them. Lonnie Smith said the jail is required to have at least one officer assigned for every 64 inmates.
The inmates housed in the I-pod have to have been in the jail for at least three months and have presented no major behavioral problems, nor any serious disciplinary actions. They are given two recreational hours a day; Smith escaped during the hour Friday night before inmates are required to return to their beds for the night, Lonnie Smith said.
Half of the inmates are allowed out for their recreational hour at a time, and the open layout of the I-pod allows inmates to be anywhere within their assigned half of the pod during the recreational hour. Lonnie Smith said they could be out at the recreation yard, taking a shower or be anywhere within the open housing area. One officer was assigned to the I-pod post Friday night.
Deputies discovered Smith was missing at 9:50 p.m. Friday during a headcount — an hour and 40 minutes after he escaped, according to officials. Deputies, the bloodhound tracking team, police and state troopers searched the area for him, but scaled back the more intensive search at about 2 a.m. Saturday.
Lonnie Smith said as soon as officials discovered an inmate was missing, they shut down the recreation yard until Monday to examine it and determine how the escape happened.
“We have formal inmate counts in place, and that count did what it was supposed to do,” Lonnie Smith said.
Officials perform counts of the inmates at each of the three mealtimes, at shift changes and before inmates are required to return to their cells for the night at about 10 p.m. This last check was the one that discovered Smith missing Friday.
As Lonnie Smith coordinated with deputies and police, an officer was assigned to get on the roof of the jail, where he found part of Smith’s uniform pants and some blood that suggested he was cut by the razor wire while escaping. Officers went to the known addresses of Smith’s relatives and friends to seek any information about where he would go, but Lonnie Smith said Smith didn’t go to any of his relatives.
Greenwood police got a call about Smith’s whereabouts and they, along with Greenwood County deputies, found him upstairs at about 6 a.m. Sunday at a residence in the 1100 block of Edgefield Street. In addition to the charges he faced and was in jail for, Smith is charged with escape.
Smith was given a $10,000 cash or surety bond on the escape charge Sunday morning.
Smith was in jail without bond while awaiting trial on three counts of third-degree burglary, four counts of grand larceny, two counts of petit larceny and one count each of second-degree burglary, malicious injury to personal property and violating his probation.
This escape was similar in some ways, Lonnie Smith said, to another inmate’s escape in 2017. Nathaniel Wideman, while detained at the Greenwood County jail, scaled the door handle and interior wall of a different recreation yard, climbing underneath razor wire to escape via the jail’s roof.
“In this one on Friday, there was just enough opening for him to squeeze through,” Lonnie Smith said.
Officials have reviewed camera recordings and went through Smith’s phone calls made from the jail to see if he planned his escape with anyone, and his attorney was contacted shortly after officials found he had fled.
Lonnie Smith said he has some ideas on how to improve the security of the recreation yards, and he will be meeting with others from the sheriff’s office and maintenance departments to review the events and come up with a plan.
“How can we prevent this,” the jail administrator said. “We need to review it.”