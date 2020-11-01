The inmate who escaped from Greenwood County's jail was captured and returned to the detention center Sunday morning, about 24 hours after the search for him began.
Dwight Smith, 39, escaped at 8:10 p.m. Friday by climbing a chain-link fence in the recreation yard, deputies said. He then went through a weakened point on the razor wire to make it onto the roof of the jail and then scaled down the wall.
Greenwood police got a call about Smith's whereabouts and they, along with Greenwood County deputies, found him upstairs at a residence in the 1100 block of Edgefield Street. In addition to the charges he faced and was in jail for, Smith is charged with escape.
Smith's bond hearing on the escape charge is planned for this afternoon.
Smith was in jail without bond while awaiting trial on three counts of third-degree burglary, four counts of grand larceny, two counts of petit larceny and one count each of second-degree burglary, malicious injury to personal property and violating his probation.
Deputies discovered Smith was missing at 9:50 p.m. Friday during a headcount — an hour and 40 minutes after he escaped, according to officials. Deputies, the bloodhound tracking team, police and state troopers searched the area for him, but scaled back the more intensive search at about 2 a.m. Saturday.