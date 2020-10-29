A call about a domestic disturbance with a gun at a Donalds residence resulted in an arrest on drug and weapons charges.
Evazius Fuller, 25, of 164 S. Main St., Donalds, was arrested and charged with trafficking in heroin, 28 grams or more; trafficking in meth 10 grams or more, but less than 28 grams; possession of a weapon during a violent crime; felon in possession of a firearm; and simple possession of marijuana near a school.
A deputy responding to the Oct. 8 call spoke to a man in the front yard and noticed an odor of marijuana, according to the Abbeville County Sheriff's Office. An officer entered the residence and also noticed the smell of marijuana, along with small children.
Authorities say they got permission to search the property, and a man told deputies he had a gun in a closet in his room and "pressed" pills inside a shoebox. Inside the shoebox, deputies reported finding nearly 280 blue pills that later tested positive as fentanyl.
In the residence, deputies also found three loaded guns — a MAC90 semiautomatic rifle, a Glock 42 .380 pistol and a bronze Glock clone 9 mm pistol — along with a drum magazine, a clear plastic bag containing nearly 2.8 grams of a green leaf-life substance, a brown cigar with a green leaf-life substance, 12.8 grams of a clear crystal-like substance that later tested positive for methamphetamine, a digital scale, 23 $100 bills, 56 $20 bills, other bills and drug paraphernalia.
A background check revealed Fuller has a criminal history and cannot legally possess a handgun or ammunition.