Three teens were arrested Saturday after a Greenwood County deputy reported finding about half a pound of marijuana, pills and LSD in bags in their car.
While on patrol near Grace Street, a deputy spotted a car that appeared to have an altered license plate decal sticker, a report said. The officer stopped the vehicle after dispatchers found no record of the tag number, and the deputy spoke with the driver who said he was coming from Columbia to visit someone at Lander University.
The deputy got permission to search the vehicle, and while patting down one of the passengers he found containers of a THC concentrate, the report said. In searching the car, the officer found three bags in the trunk containing a total of about half a pound of marijuana, 44.5 pills identified as Xanax, pieces of LSD blotter paper and THC oil, along with zip-seal plastic bags, digital scales and other items associated with drugs.
Arrested were:
- Nicholas Paul Depow, 19, of 105 Newmill Landing, Chesapeake, Virginia, charged with manufacturing or possession of a substance in schedule I, II, III or flunitrazepam with intent to distribute and possession of other controlled substance in schedule I-V.
- Scott Alexander Erb, 18, of 956 Painted Lady Place, Chesapeake, Virginia, charged with manufacture or possession of substance in schedule I, II, III or flunitrazepam with intent to distribute; possession of other schedule substance and possession of narcotic in schedule I(b), (c), LSD and schedule II.
- Kenneth Paul Sickmier, 19, of 3431 Park St., Columbia, charged with manufacture or possession of other substance in schedule I, II, III or flunitrazepam with intent to distribute; possession of other controlled substance in schedule I-V; and possession of narcotic in schedule I(b), (c), LSD and schedule II.