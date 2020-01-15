A tip from a concerned pet buyer led Laurens County deputies to what they said could be a puppy mill in Ware Shoals, according to a sheriff's office official.
On Wednesday, someone who purchased an animal from an Indian Mound Road property called animal control in Laurens County to report being concerned about the wellbeing and health of animals they saw there, said Laurens County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Courtney Snow. Officers were on scene at about 1:25 p.m., where she said they were removing dogs and animals from the property.
Snow said it was possible officers would be removing more than 150 animals. Deputies, including Laurens animal control, were joined by officers from the Anderson County Sheriff's Office as well to investigate this ongoing and active case, Snow said.
This is a developing story. Check back at indexjournal.com for updates.