Greenwood County deputies are still investigating the shooting that left an area teen dead and injured three others, according to officials.
Trivoriaye Mandell Alston, 19, died Wednesday at the hospital, where he was being treated after he was shot at Apartment G-4 at 1522 Parkway Court.
“We’re following some hot leads, we’re nonstop investigating it,” said Maj. Cody Bishop, head of the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office investigations unit. “We hope to bring some justice to fruition soon.”
Deputies were called to the apartment at about 2 p.m. and heard a shooting victim had arrived at the hospital while they were on their way to the apartment, according to a report. At the scene, officers found a man limping toward them saying he had been shot in the foot and that his friend inside had been shot multiple times.
Inside, officers found a handgun that did not appear as if it was fired placed on top of the couch and began trying to stop the bleeding of a man lying on the floor who appeared to have been shot in the upper leg. Both injured men were taken to the hospital by EMS, and officers learned that two other people who had been shot were taken there in private vehicles.
Bishop said there weren’t any details of the investigation he could share, but that officers continued to work tirelessly through the weekend in an attempt to bring whoever fired these shots to justice.
That same afternoon, a seemingly unrelated shooting happened at Burfield Apartments. Greenwood police investigators said no one was injured, but shots had been fired at the apartment complex at 315 E. Cambridge Ave. Greenwood Police Department Public Information Officer Jonathan Link said investigators were still at work gathering information in that case, but that he had no updates as to a suspect.