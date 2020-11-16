Officers are still interviewing witnesses, trying to piece together the facts in a Saturday morning shooting that killed a Hodges man.
A fight broke out at a birthday party early Saturday morning at Highland Apartments off Highway 25 South, Greenwood County Sheriff's Office Investigator Dale Boyer said. Someone fired a gun during the fight, but Boyer said officers have gotten conflicting stories about where the shooting happened.
Alan Durrell Wilson, 33, was shot once in the abdomen, Boyer said. EMS staff were taking Wilson to the hospital when he died.
Investigators haven't developed a suspect, Boyer said. Officers are still interviewing witnesses and gathering information.
Boyer said anyone with information on this case is urged to call 911 to speak to an investigator.