One person was found dead early Thursday morning in a Laurens residence, and deputies say they're investigating it as a homicide.
At about 3 a.m., Laurens County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to a Walker Avenue residence in Laurens where they found someone dead with gunshot wounds, according to a post on the office's Facebook page. There is no continuing threat to the public, said sheriff's office Public Information Officer Courtney Snow, and the shooting is an isolated incident.
Snow said the shooting is being investigated as a homicide. Although the investigation is ongoing she hopes she can soon share the deceased person's identity. She said the sheriff's office is asking that anyone with information about the shooting call deputies.
A representative from the Laurens County Coroner's Office said the person's identity cannot be released yet, but that an autopsy would be done today.
This is a developing story. Check back at indexjournal.com for updates.