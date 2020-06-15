Laurens County deputies seized more than $50,000 in cash along with methamphetamine and heroin while helping Greenville County deputies investigate following an arrest Saturday afternoon, according to a news release.
About 1 p.m. Saturday, Greenville County deputies made a traffic stop in their jurisdiction and recovered a large sum of cash, heroin and more than 100 grams of meth, along with multiple controlled narcotics inside the vehicle, the release said.
The people in the vehicle were residents of Hilltop Drive in Laurens County, and Laurens deputies got a search warrant for the residence. During the search, officers found more than $50,000 in cash, 86 grams of meth, 3.2 grams of heroin, firearms and ammunition.
Jennifer Dawn Bobrowski and Anthony Daniel Willard, both of Fountain Inn, were arrested and detained at the Greenville County jail. They’re both charged with trafficking in meth or cocaine base, more than 100 grams but less than 200 grams; four counts of possession of controlled substance in schedule I-V, first offense; and three counts of distribution other than listed in schedule I-V, according to Greenville County inmate records.