Greenwood County deputies are seeking two men wanted in connection with the shooting April 8 that killed one man and injured three others.
Narkevious Manquese Reid, 22, and Dashawn Chazz Hurley, 23, are each wanted on three warrants in connection with the April 8 shooting at 1522 Parkway Court, building G. The men are wanted for attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and criminal conspiracy, according to a post on the Greenwood County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.
During the shooting, these men were joined by two others in trying to ambush and kill two people located on the porch of building G, the post said. Multiple shots were fired from ground level at the porch, striking both people there.
Warrants were obtained Tuesday on Reid and Hurley after investigators were able to look further into the shooting. They are believed to be hiding in Greenwood County, but have ties to surrounding counties, the post said. They should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to call 911, or the Greenwood County Sheriff's Office Warrant Division at 864-943-8032.
During that shooting, 19-year-old Trivoriaye Alston was shot at the apartment complex and later died while being treated at the hospital. Three others were also injured in the shooting, investigators learned.
Reid was among the six men acquitted in December of charges connected to the 2018 shooting at the Greenwood Mall.