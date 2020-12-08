Greenwood County deputies are searching for Raheem Markevious Lukie after they say he escaped from custody at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
He was being taken for treatment at a doctor's office off Gregor Mendel Circle when he escaped from custody and fled on foot, according to a news release from the sheriff's office. A CodeRed alert said Lukie was last seen on foot heading toward the nearby railroad tracks.
Lukie is wearing an orange two-piece inmate jumpsuit with his hands cuffed to a belly restraint and orange flip flops, with white thermals under his suit. He is 5-foot-2 and weighs 120 pounds. His last known address was 112 Osborne St. in Greenwood.
Greenwood County Sheriff Dennis Kelly said an officer had taken Lukie to Lakelands Orthopaedic Clinic. On the way out, Lukie broke free from the officer, and without ankle chains was able to run down a nearby hill and escape.
Deputies, along with Greenwood police and state Highway Patrol troopers are out searching for him. Kelly said the State Law Enforcement Division was sending a helicopter to help aid in the search, and the county bloodhound tracking team were on the ground trying to follow Lukie's scent.
The 28-year-old is awaiting trial on charges of kidnapping, conspiracy, armed robbery, assault and battery, and drug possession.
Lukie was one of the men arrested in connection with the Dec. 23, 2019 armed robberies at Quick Credit and Nails by Linda. Three robbers entered the Quick Credit and pointed a gun at an employee, taking her cellphone and purse. Then they entered Nails by Linda, according to a report, and robbed every customer and employee at gunpoint.
The sheriff's office stresses that no one should approach Lukie and anyone who sees him should call 911.