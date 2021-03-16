A fatal shooting Tuesday in Saluda has landed a man in jail in connection with a shooting death, according to the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office.
The shooting happened on Keisha Avenue in Saluda, a post on the sheriff’s office Facebook page said. Witnesses identified a man they saw carrying a handgun and walking toward someone just before shots were heard, and three people fled the scene on foot.
The victim died at the scene, and law enforcement and the Saluda County Coroner’s Office had not yet released their identity.
Shortly after the shooting, deputies pulled the three people over in a traffic stop and they were taken into custody. Deputies identified Aaron Hood and charged him with murder, the post said. The Saluda County Detention Center had not yet processed Hood and did not have information on the charges law enforcement have against him.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office at 864-445-2112 or the Saluda Police Department at 864-445-7336.